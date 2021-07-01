Swedish right-wing PM hopeful abandons attempt to form government - TT

Swedish right-wing Prime Minister candidate Ulf Kristersson said on Thursday he had abandoned attempts to form a government just two days after the speaker asked him to try to do so. "The parliamentary conditions for forming a new centre-right government do not exist," he told TT news agency.

Given the composition of the current parliament, Kristersson had been widely expected to struggle to gain sufficient backing.

Also Read: Swedish Christian Democrats to vote against PM Lofven in no-confidence vote

