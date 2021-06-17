Left Menu

Swedish Christian Democrats to vote against PM Lofven in no-confidence vote

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 17-06-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 17:23 IST
Swedish Christian Democrats to vote against PM Lofven in no-confidence vote
Image Credit: Twitter (@SverigeiEU)
  • Country:
  • Sweden

The Christian Democrats will vote to oust Swedish center-left Prime Minister Stefan Lofven's government in a no-confidence vote, it said on Thursday.

"We were against the Lofven government when it came into power," Party Leader Ebba Busch told a news conference. "We will vote to oust it."

Far-right opposition party the Sweden Democrats have submitted a no-confidence motion against Lofven in a move that came after the Left Party earlier on Thursday withdrew its support for the minority government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021