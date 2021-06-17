Swedish Christian Democrats to vote against PM Lofven in no-confidence vote

The Christian Democrats will vote to oust Swedish center-left Prime Minister Stefan Lofven's government in a no-confidence vote, it said on Thursday.

"We were against the Lofven government when it came into power," Party Leader Ebba Busch told a news conference. "We will vote to oust it."

Advertisement

Far-right opposition party the Sweden Democrats have submitted a no-confidence motion against Lofven in a move that came after the Left Party earlier on Thursday withdrew its support for the minority government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)