Swedish Christian Democrats to vote against PM Lofven in no-confidence vote
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 17-06-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 17:23 IST
The Christian Democrats will vote to oust Swedish center-left Prime Minister Stefan Lofven's government in a no-confidence vote, it said on Thursday.
"We were against the Lofven government when it came into power," Party Leader Ebba Busch told a news conference. "We will vote to oust it."
Far-right opposition party the Sweden Democrats have submitted a no-confidence motion against Lofven in a move that came after the Left Party earlier on Thursday withdrew its support for the minority government.
