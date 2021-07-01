Left Menu

Two held with MD drugs worth over Rs 5.7 crore in Mumbai

The Anti-Narcotic Cell ANC of the Mumbai police has arrested two persons for alleged possession of banned mephedrone MD drug worth over Rs 5.7 crore in the western suburb of Goregaon, an official said on Thursday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 15:09 IST
The Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police has arrested two persons for alleged possession of banned mephedrone (MD) drug worth over Rs 5.7 crore in the western suburb of Goregaon, an official said on Thursday. The ANC's Bandra unit on Wednesday conducted a raid and recovered MD drugs and brown sugar from the accused Sanjib Nimay Sarkar (39) and Salim Akbar Khan (41), the official said. The arrested accused are the biggest suppliers of MD drugs and brown sugar in the suburban area of the city, he said, adding that the duo has been booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Further probe is underway to identify the source of the contraband and the customer to whom the accused were going to supply the drugs, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

