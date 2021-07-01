2 transport dept officials held in Delhi for taking bribe

Two transport department officials have been arrested by the Delhi Government's Anti-Corruption Branch for demanding a bribe of Rs 70,000 from a man for issuing the trade license for an e-rickshaw, officials said on Thursday.

Sandeep Kalyan, a data entry officer, and Naresh Kumar, a peon at the Delhi Transport Authority in Wazirpur were caught red handed while taking the bribe, they said.

The matter came to light on Wednesday when Sunny, a resident of Azadpur, approached the Anti Corruption Branch, alleging that officials at the Delhi Transport Authority in Wazirpur demanded a bribe of Rs 70,000 from him for issuing trade license for an e-rickshaw, officials said.

''A trap was laid by a team of the Anti-Corruption Branch and Sandeep Kalyan and Naresh Kumar were caught red handed while taking a bribe of Rs 50,000,'' a senior official said.

A case was registered and both Kalyan and Kumar have been arrested, he said.

