Left Menu

Two including Yemeni national held with cocaine,other drugs in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-07-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 16:44 IST
Two including Yemeni national held with cocaine,other drugs in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

Excise Enforcement sleuths on Thursday arrested two persons including a Yemeni national here on charges of peddling cocaine and other narcotic drugs.

On reliable information, an Excise Enforcement team raided a flat at Banjara Hills and seized 17 grams of cocaine, eight grams of MDMA (methylenedioxy- methamphetamine), 73 Ecstasy pills and 15 grams of charas from the possession of the duo, an official release said.

On further inquiry they revealed thatthey were purchasing cocaine and charas from a Nigerian, who is absconding, and selling the drugs to needy customers at higher prices, it said.

MDMA, commonly known as 'Molly' or 'Ecstasy', is used as a recreational or party drug.PTI VVK BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
3
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
4
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021