Two including Yemeni national held with cocaine,other drugs in Hyderabad

Excise Enforcement sleuths on Thursday arrested two persons including a Yemeni national here on charges of peddling cocaine and other narcotic drugs.

On reliable information, an Excise Enforcement team raided a flat at Banjara Hills and seized 17 grams of cocaine, eight grams of MDMA (methylenedioxy- methamphetamine), 73 Ecstasy pills and 15 grams of charas from the possession of the duo, an official release said.

Advertisement

On further inquiry they revealed thatthey were purchasing cocaine and charas from a Nigerian, who is absconding, and selling the drugs to needy customers at higher prices, it said.

MDMA, commonly known as 'Molly' or 'Ecstasy', is used as a recreational or party drug.PTI VVK BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)