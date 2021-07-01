Left Menu

Nine police among 17 hurt in illegal fireworks blast in Los Angeles

The accident occurred as police bomb squad officers were in the process of confiscating the cache in a South Los Angeles neighborhood, the LAPD said on Twitter. "Some of the fireworks were being stored in our bomb squad trailer as a precautionary measure.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-07-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 17:04 IST
Nine police among 17 hurt in illegal fireworks blast in Los Angeles
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A haul of confiscated fireworks exploded late on Wednesday as police in Los Angeles were trying to dispose of it safely, injuring 17 people including six civilians, and damaging cars and buildings, authorities and media said. At least nine Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers and one agent of the U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) were among those hurt, all suffering minor injuries, the city fire department said in a statement.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment, along with six civilians - three with serious injuries and three with moderate injuries, the fire department said. One other person was treated on the scene for minor injuries. The collection of more than 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks was seized in a pre-July 4-holiday sweep. The accident occurred as police bomb squad officers were in the process of confiscating the cache in a South Los Angeles neighborhood, the LAPD said on Twitter.

"Some of the fireworks were being stored in our bomb squad trailer as a precautionary measure. Unknown at this time what caused the explosion," the LAPD said on Twitter. Los Angeles City News Service (CNS), ABC News, and television station KCAL-TV reported that the blast occurred when police attempted to safely detonate a portion of the explosives.

ABC News also reported that one person, Arturo Cejas, 27, a resident of the home where police found the fireworks, was arrested on charges of possessing a destructive device. Video footage carried on KCAL-TV showed a bomb squad tractor-trailer truck blown apart in a fireball that overturned a nearby parked car and set off alarms in the neighborhood.

The explosion also damaged a number of buildings and scattered debris on the streets, local media outlets reported. The fire department said city building and safety inspectors were evaluating damaged homes to determine "if anyone will be displaced".

Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Twitter that he was "closely monitoring" the situation and had directed the LAPD "to conduct a full investigation". The blast came four days before the July 4 Independence Day holiday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021