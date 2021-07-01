Forest guard, kin charge-sheeted in disproportionate assets case in Jammu

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against a forest guard and his three kin in a disproportionate assets case here, an official said.

The charge sheet was filed in a special court here against forest guard Kewal Krishan Sharma, his wife Raj Kumari, their son Ishant Sharma and his relative Babu Ram Sharma, a spokesperson of the ACB said. The court fixed the next date of hearing in the case on July 26.

The case against the forest guard and his relatives was registered in 2015 for possessing assets disproportionate to his known source of income which stand in his name and the names of his close relatives and friends as ''benami properties'', the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the verification against Sharma revealed that he has amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income by indulging in "corrupt and illegal practices".

The ACB said Sharma acquired residential houses and flat outside the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir worth over crore of rupees, besides five luxury vehicles, two commercial vehicles, two earth-movers and two tractors in the names of his family members and close relatives.

