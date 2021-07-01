Maha: Boy detained for stealing vehicles; three rickshaws, one two-wheeler recovered

A 17-year-old boy has been detained in Panvel by the Navi Mumbai police for allegedly stealing motorcycles and autorickshaws, an official said on Thursday. Following his detention, a total of three stolen autorickshaws and a motorcycle, collectively worth around Rs 2.10 lakh, were recovered from him, police said.

The juvenile offender, who lives in a local slum, was caught driving a stolen autorickshaw on Tuesday night by the patrolling squad of police, senior inspector Ajaykumar Landge of Panvel city police station said.

“The police had received a tip-off that the minor had stolen the auto, following which action was taken against him. During his interrogation, he revealed that he was also involved in the thefts of motorcycles and autorickshaw in Navi Mumbai's Panvel, Koparkhairane and Kharghar police station limits,” he said. Separate offences under IPC section 379 (theft) were registered against him at these police stations, they said. The detained juvenile has been sent to a remand home, police said.

