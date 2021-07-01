Left Menu

Maha: Boy detained for stealing vehicles; three rickshaws, one two-wheeler recovered

A 17-year-old boy has been detained in Panvel by the Navi Mumbai police for allegedly stealing motorcycles and autorickshaws, an official said on Thursday. During his interrogation, he revealed that he was also involved in the thefts of motorcycles and autorickshaw in Navi Mumbais Panvel, Koparkhairane and Kharghar police station limits, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-07-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 18:12 IST
Maha: Boy detained for stealing vehicles; three rickshaws, one two-wheeler recovered
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old boy has been detained in Panvel by the Navi Mumbai police for allegedly stealing motorcycles and autorickshaws, an official said on Thursday. Following his detention, a total of three stolen autorickshaws and a motorcycle, collectively worth around Rs 2.10 lakh, were recovered from him, police said.

The juvenile offender, who lives in a local slum, was caught driving a stolen autorickshaw on Tuesday night by the patrolling squad of police, senior inspector Ajaykumar Landge of Panvel city police station said.

“The police had received a tip-off that the minor had stolen the auto, following which action was taken against him. During his interrogation, he revealed that he was also involved in the thefts of motorcycles and autorickshaw in Navi Mumbai's Panvel, Koparkhairane and Kharghar police station limits,” he said. Separate offences under IPC section 379 (theft) were registered against him at these police stations, they said. The detained juvenile has been sent to a remand home, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021