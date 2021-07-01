Left Menu

Traffic cop arrested for `taking bribe'

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-07-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 18:17 IST
A traffic police constable was arrested by the Thane anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Thursday for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe from a rickshaw driver here.

Ganesh Choudhari (48) demanded `hafta' (bribe) of Rs 700 per month from an auto rickshaw driver working for a gas agency, and after negotiation, agreed to reduce the amount to Rs 500, an ACB release said.

After the driver lodged a complaint, ACB officials laid a trap and caught the policeman while accepting the bribe, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

