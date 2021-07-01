Every state gets allocation as per density of population: Nirmala Sitharaman on Covid-19 vaccine shortage

Amid different statements coming from political leaders over the shortage of vaccines in states, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday clarified the basis of vaccine allocation to states and said every state gets allocation as per the density of the population/number of the vulnerable population. Addressing media in Bengaluru, Sitharaman said, "Every state gets allocation as per the density of the population/number of the vulnerable population. Centre supplies vaccines well in advance to the states. All states will be taken care of. I wish to assure that everybody will be vaccinated."

Sitharaman said Boeing India and other partners have approached the government of India for establishing emergency facilities requirements. "After the second wave of Covid, this is my first visit to Bengaluru. Boeing India and other partners have approached the government of India for various different things. They have given funds to PM Cares. They also said that they are interested in establishing emergency facilities requirements. When they met me I told them to create the facilities requirements in Bengaluru, rural areas of Karnataka, Kalburgi in the north. Here there is a pediatric section, ICU, oxygen facility. They are ready for it,' said Sitharaman.

Many states like Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, etc have said that they are facing a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines. Meanwhile, India has administered around 33.57 crore vaccine doses so far under the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive.

While speaking about GST compensation, she said, "Every state's compensation will be worked out. These are amounts that are determined based on the formula that arrived last year. That is the basis on which the distribution will start. Where in borrowing centre back to back giving it to the states, will happen this year also. Regarding GST I have promised to hold a special session in which we will discuss GST compensation-related issues." (ANI)

