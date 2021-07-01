Left Menu

Afghan national held with heroin worth Rs 2.4 cr at Delhi airport: Customs

An Afghan national has been arrested by customs officials for trying to smuggle into the country heroin worth Rs 2.4 crore at Delhi international airport, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Kabul on Tuesday.On detailed examination of his baggage before two independent witnesses, 344 grams approx of off-white coloured powdergranules, was recovered, which was concealed inside the cavity of two automobile parts, it said.

An Afghan national has been arrested by customs officials for trying to smuggle into the country heroin worth Rs 2.4 crore at Delhi international airport, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Kabul on Tuesday.

''On detailed examination of his baggage before two independent witnesses, 344 grams (approx) of off-white coloured powder/granules, was recovered, which was concealed inside the cavity of two automobile parts,'' it said. The recovered substance was subjected to modified drug detection kit which prima facie confirmed the recovered substances to be heroin, the statement said. ''The value of the recovered substances, suspected to be heroin, was estimated to be Rs 2.4 crore. During interrogation, he accepted his guilt,'' it said. The heroin was seized and the passenger has been arrested, the statement added.

