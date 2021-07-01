Left Menu

Ganja worth Rs 2 crore seized from house in Ganjam district

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 01-07-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 21:24 IST
Over 31 quintals of ganja worth Rs 2 crore has been seized from a house in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the house at Khaparaganda village on Wednesday night and seized the cannabis.

The owner of the house has been arrested, Aska Subdivisional Police Officer (SDPO) Uma Shankar Singh said.

An investigation is underway to trace the suppliers and others involved in the racket, the police officer said.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Rai said raids will be conducted in several areas in the coming days.

In January, 10.90 quintals of ganja worth about Rs 55 lakh were seized near Berhampur.

