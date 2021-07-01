Left Menu

15 POCSO courts inaugurated in Odisha

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 01-07-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 21:46 IST
15 POCSO courts inaugurated in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Justice S Muralidhar on Thursday virtually inaugurated several courts in the state, including 15 fast-track special courts to deal with cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The courts will function under the district judgeships Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Balangir, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Khurda, Koraput, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Sambalpur, a release issued by the Orissa High Court registry said.

The Supreme Court has been constantly issuing directives to the state government to set up fast-track courts as hundreds of child sexual abuse cases are pending in several districts, officials said.

According to a report submitted in the apex court last year, there were at least 20 districts in Odisha where 200 or more POCSO cases have been pending for over a year.

The Odisha government had released funds for setting up at least 22 POCSO courts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021