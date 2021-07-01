Left Menu

Octogenarian falls into abandoned well in Telangana, survives without food for 3 days

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-07-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 21:49 IST
An 80-year-old man, who accidentally fell into an abandoned agriculture well in Siddipet district, survived without food for three days before being rescued on Thursday, police said.

P Narayana, who slipped into the well located on Chinnagundapalli village outskirts on June 29,was brought out safely by police and Fire Department personnel, they said, adding there were no visible injuries on him.

He survived without food and by drinking only water which was available in a small area of the well, they said.

It seems while returning to Siddipet town on Tuesday by foot after attending an event in a nearby village he lost his way and fell into the well, a police official said.

A farmer in the neighbouring field of the well heard his cries for help on Thursday morning and immediately alerted the police over phone.

A police team along with the help of Fire Department personnel got inside the well and pulled out the elderly man safely using rope.

Narayana was immediately shifted to the Siddipet Government Hospital and doctors have said his condition is stable now, the official said.

Narayana's family members thanked the police and Fire Department personnel for rescuing him.

Earlier, the police registered a missing case based on the complaint of the man's family.PTI VVK BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

