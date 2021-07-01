Ireland one of nine countries not to sign OECD corporate tax statement - source
Ireland on Thursday declined to sign a statement backed by 130 of 139 countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals at the Paris-based OECD, a source with knowledge of the meeting told Reuters. The office of Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, who is negotiating on behalf of Ireland at the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, did not respond to a request for comment.
Donohoe was due to hold a press briefing at 1800 GMT on the issue, his office said in a statement.
