2 juveniles apprehended for sodomising 11-year old boy at Delhi shelter home

Two juveniles were apprehended for allegedly sodomising an 11-year-old boy at a shelter home in north Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The NGO which runs the shelter home approached the police with a complaint after the boy reported the matter to the caretaker of the facility, they said.

The police said the victim left his home in Uttar Pradesh last month. He was shifted to the shelter home on June 26 after he was rescued from the railway station here. On June 28, one of the boy aged 17 years came to victim's room and allegedly sodomised him. The victim also alleged in his complaint that he was threatened not to say anything about it or he would be killed. The next day, the victim was again sodomised by another boy inside the bathroom and was threatened again, according to the police.

The victim, however, later informed the caretaker of the shelter home about it, police said.

A senior police officer said, ''Based on the complaint, a medical examination of the victim was conducted at a hospital here. We registered a case under section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and apprehended the two juveniles.'' Both the juveniles aged 17 years also reside at the same shelter home, the police added.

