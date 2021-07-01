Neighbour held for flashing at minor girl in Greater Noida

A 38-year-old man, who flashed his private parts to his teenage neighbour, was arrested for alleged sexual harassment in Greater Noida on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place on Wednesday in the Kasna area where both the accused and the minor girl live in the same neighbourhood, the police said.

“A complaint was made to the police and the FIR was lodged today (Thursday) after which the accused was arrested,” a police spokesperson said.

The FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 354A (making sexually explicit overtures), 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation), among others, the official said.

Charges have also been invoked in the case under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

