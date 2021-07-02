FIR lodged against Congress MLA in Jharkhand

An FIR has been lodged against Congress MLA from Barkagaon, Amba Prasad, for allegedly obstructing police officers from discharging their duties at Katkamdag police station in Jharkhand, a top officer said on Thursday.

The police filed the FIR against the lawmaker for forcibly entering the police station on June 29 and pressurising the personnel to release eight tractors that had been seized as part of a drive against illegal sand mining, said Karthik S, Hazaribag Superintendent of Police.

The tractors were parked outside the premises of the police station.

The Congress is part of the JMM-led government in the state.

Besides Prasad, FIR has also been filed against owners of the eight tractors and 17 others for allegedly creating a ruckus at the police station, the SP said.

The SP said police had seized the tractors after Barkagaon circle officer Birendra Kumar had lodged an FIR at Katkamdag police station against illegal mining in Dhengura forest which violated rules laid down by the National Green Tribunal.

Later, the MLA met the SP and submitted a written complaint alleging police misbehaviour with her.

The SP has forwarded the complaint to the Mahila thana police station of Hazaribag town with directions to treat it as an FIR.

