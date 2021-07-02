Left Menu

SIM card vendor arrested in Delhi for forging Aadhaar card details of customers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 12:12 IST
  • India

A 27-year-old SIM card dealer was arrested from south Delhi in connection with a forgery and cheating case, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Naushad Khan, a resident of Tughlakabad Extension, they said. According to police, one Rohan, a resident of Dakshinpuri, lodged a complaint that someone had got a SIM card issued in his name fraudulently by using his Aadhaar card and also alleged that he was not using the SIM.

During investigation, it was revealed that only half of the Aadhaar card details attached with the SIM card application form belonged to Rohan whereas the other half belonged to someone else, police said.

Police nabbed vendor Khan, who said that he had issued the SIM card to Rohan, while also registering another SIM issued in the complainant's name without his knowledge, a senior police officer said.

The SIM vendor had deliberately changed parts of Rohan's Aadhaar card information, police said.

Khan has further confirmed that he was issuing the SIM card in the name of another agent Amit, who had closed his agency and surrendered it to the company, but on official records showed that it did not cease functioning.

He has also said that he had issued several such SIM cards in other persons’ names without their knowledge, the officer said.

Khan sold these SIMs to one person from Sangam Vihar who used to sell them to alleged group of cheaters, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

