Three LeT militants, Army jawan killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-07-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 14:11 IST
Three LeT militants, Army jawan killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants and an Army jawan were killed during an encounter between the ultras and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Hanjin village in the Rajpora area of the district, following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

One soldier was injured in the initial exchange of firing with militants, the official said, adding that the jawan succumbed to injuries at a hospital here.

The official said reinforcements were rushed to the area and in exchange of firing, three militants were killed.

The identities of the slain ultras were being ascertained, he said, adding that they belonged to LeT outfit.

The operation is going on and further details were awaited, he added.

