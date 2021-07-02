Naval Ship Repair Yard in Kochi bags safety award
Kochi, July 2 (PTI): The Naval Ship Repair Yard (NSRY) here bagged the prestigious Kerala Safety Award for the year 2021 for its efforts towards adherence to safety.
NSRY-Kochi is the largest industrial establishment of the Southern Naval Command.
The award and citation were received by Rear Admiral and Admiral Superintendent Sanjay Sharma on behalf of NSYR, a release issued by the defence said.
The award was handed over at a ceremony held today at Thiruvananthapuram, the State capital. The function was presided over by Transport Minister Antony Raju and inaugurated by Minister of Education and LabourV Sivankutty.
''This award is a testimony to the sustained efforts of the Navy towards adherence to safety in all its endeavours,'' the release said.
The yard was adjudged winner under category-I (Very Large Factories) by the Department of Factories and Boilers, government of Kerala.
