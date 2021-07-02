Left Menu

Five Lashkar terrorists, Army jawan killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-07-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 16:58 IST
Five Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including a district commander, and an Army jawan were killed in an encounter between the ultras and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, police said.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation at Hanjin village in the Rajpora area of Pulwama following information about the presence of the terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the operation turned into an encounter when the ultras opened fire on the security personnel who retaliated.

A soldier was injured in the initial exchange of fire with the terrorists, the official said, adding that the jawan died at a hospital here.

He said reinforcements were rushed to the area, and in the subsequent gunfight, five terrorists were killed.

The slain ultras were affiliated with the LeT, and one of them, Nishaz Lone alias Khitab, was the district commander of the outfit, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

He said one of the slain terrorists was a Pakistani but is yet to be identified.

Kumar said the operation was a ''big success'' for the forces.

