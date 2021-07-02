Left Menu

Leopard kills 28-year-old man in Uttarakhand's Pauri

PTI | Pauri | Updated: 02-07-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 17:31 IST
Leopard kills 28-year-old man in Uttarakhand's Pauri
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man was killed by a leopard in Uttarakhand's Pauri, the third such incident in the district in less than a month, officials said on Friday.

Prithvi Chand of Bagi village in Dwarikhal was attacked by the leopard on Thursday when he had gone to the fields to graze his cattle, Revenue Officer Kunwar Prakash said.

Villagers began looking for him late in the evening as he did not return, he said.

The man's partially eaten body with deep wounds to the neck, thighs and around the eyes was recovered around 9.30 pm, Prakash said.

A trap has been set to capture the big cat, DFO, Garhwal range, Mukesh Kumar said, adding that a compensation of Rs 50,000 has been given to the victim's family.

This is the third such incident in Pauri in 22 days. A 55-year-old woman was killed by a leopard in Dabra village of Pokhra block on June 10 and a young man in Bhaisora village of Bironkhal block on June 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021