Pak rejects India’s claims on drone flying over Indian mission in Islamabad

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-07-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 19:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan on Friday rejected India's claims that a drone was spotted over the Indian High Commission complex here last week and said no proof has been shared with it to substantiate the charge.

The external affairs ministry in New Delhi on Friday said that a drone was spotted over the Indian High Commission complex in Islamabad last week and Pakistan has been asked to investigate the incident and prevent recurrence of such ''breach of security''.

The Indian mission has also lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over the incident through a note verbale which is a diplomatic communique, people familiar with the development said in New Delhi.

The incident came to light amid growing concerns in the security establishment in India after explosives-laden drones were used to carry out an attack on the Jammu Air Force station on June 27.

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, in response to media queries here, termed the claims as “Indian propaganda”.

“We have seen the Indian MEA’s statement and reports in certain sections of the Indian media alleging a drone flying over the premises of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

“These preposterous claims have no basis in facts and no proof whatsoever has been shared with Pakistan to substantiate these allegations,” he said.

