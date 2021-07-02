1 killed, 4 injured in clash between families

One person was killed and four others injured during a clash between two families in a village in Rajasthan’s Baran district, police said on Friday.

The victim was identified as Chotulal Prajapat (60) in the incident that took place in Hanuvatkheda village.

On Thursday around 11 pm, a member of Prajapat's household dumped leftover food in a drain outside their house and the neighbour's family objected, police said.

An argument over the issue turned violent and the two families started attacking each other with sticks and stones, they said, adding five people, including Prajapat and a 50-year-old woman, were injured in the tussle.

Prajapat was rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, officials said, adding his body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

Four members of the other family – Madanlal, his wife Mulibai (50) and their sons, Chandrashyam (30) and Vikram (25) – were admitted at a local hospital. Madanlal also sustained critical bone fractures and after primary treatment, he was referred to Baran’s district hospital. Police filed cross FIRs in this regard at Anta police station under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In one of the two cases, Madanlal and his family have been booked on charges of murder, Station House Officer Laxmichand Verma said.

“Further investigation into the matter has been initiated,” he said.

