Maha: Rs 15 lakh, explosives seized in Gadchiroli anti-Naxal operation

Explosives and Rs 15 lakh cash hidden by Naxals in Kudri forest in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district has been found in an operation carried out by security forces, an official said on Friday.

A team comprising C-60 commandos, a specialized combat unit of Gadchiroli police, and personnel from other security forces' units conducted an operation in Kudri forest in Ettapalli taluka on Thursday and uncovered Rs 15.16 lakh cash, four electric buttons, three detonators, one switch, a walkie talkie set, wire bundles and Maoist pamphlets, a release from the district SP's office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)