U.S. drops sanctions on three Iranians, move unrelated to nuclear talks

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 20:36 IST
The U.S. Treasury said on Friday it removed sanctions on three Iranians but said this did not reflect a change in its sanctions policy toward Iran and had nothing to do with talks on restoring U.S. and Iranian compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

A Treasury spokesperson named the three as Behzad Ferdows, Mehrzad Ferdows, and Mohammad Reza Dezfulian, adding: "These delistings do not reflect any change in U.S. government sanctions policy towards Iran. They have nothing to do with ongoing (Iran nuclear deal) negotiations in Vienna." (Reporting By Daphne Psaledakis and Arshad Mohammed)

