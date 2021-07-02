RSS-backed tribal outfit demands SC-monitored probe into post-poll violence in West Bengal

The RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram has demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the post-poll violence in West Bengal, and appealed to the central government to provide compensation to the victims.

In a memorandum submitted to President Ram Nath Kovind and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the tribal welfare organisation has also demanded that protection of central security forces be provided to the complainants and the witnesses of the post-poll violence, and special courts be set up in the neighbouring states of Bihar and Assam for trial of these cases.

''A delegation led by national president of the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram Ramachandra Kharadi had met Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Minister G Kishan Reddy in this connection on Thursday,” its spokesperson Pramod Pethkar said on Friday.

The delegation also met National Commission for Scheduled Tribes chairperson Harsh Chouhan, he said.

“A memorandum in this connection was sent by post to President Ram Nath Kovind and Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankar,” Pethkar told PTI.

In its memorandum to the President, the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram has demanded that a fair investigation be conducted into the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

“Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram has demanded that the central government should provide compensation to the post-poll violence victims, who belong to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities; a Supreme Court-monitored special investigation team be set up for probe into the cases; complainants and witnesses be provided with central security forces’ protection; special courts be set up in the neighbouring state of Assam and Bihar for the trial of the cases,” he said in a statement.

Altogether 40,000 people from 3,662 villages in 16 districts are victims of the violence, 30-35 people were killed, hundreds of houses were burnt, thousands of people had to flee to neighbouring states or forests to save their lives, the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram claimed. ''The memorandum also states that the attacks and intimidation have not stopped yet. The police are also not taking any legal action against the perpetrators due to pressure from the state government and fear of the goons of a particular community, who have the protection of the ruling party. This is clear proof of the constitutional failure in the state,” the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram said.

