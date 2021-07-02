Left Menu

Kullu airport clash: ASP Brijesh Sood reinstated as CM's security incharge

Additional Superintendent of Police Brijesh Sood was on Friday reinstated as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakurs security incharge, days after the airport scuffle involving men from his team and Kullu district police personnel.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 02-07-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 21:16 IST
Kullu airport clash: ASP Brijesh Sood reinstated as CM's security incharge
  • Country:
  • India

Additional Superintendent of Police Brijesh Sood was on Friday reinstated as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's security incharge, days after the airport scuffle involving men from his team and Kullu district police personnel. Kullu district police personnel and men from the Himachal Pradesh CM’s security staff had come to blows near the Bhuntar airport on June 23.

Sood was replaced after the incident and sent on compulsory leave till the conclusion of the inquiry. A government notification on Friday said Sood has been reinstated.

Brijesh Sood, HPPS (2008), presently temporarily attached with police headquarters of Himachal Pradesh in Shimla, will resume his duties relieving ASP Puneet Raghu of this charge with immediate effect in the public interest, the notification said. CM Thakur told the media that Sood was reinstated on the basis of the inquiry report submitted by DGP Sanjay Kundu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021