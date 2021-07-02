Kullu airport clash: ASP Brijesh Sood reinstated as CM's security incharge

Additional Superintendent of Police Brijesh Sood was on Friday reinstated as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's security incharge, days after the airport scuffle involving men from his team and Kullu district police personnel. Kullu district police personnel and men from the Himachal Pradesh CM’s security staff had come to blows near the Bhuntar airport on June 23.

Sood was replaced after the incident and sent on compulsory leave till the conclusion of the inquiry. A government notification on Friday said Sood has been reinstated.

Brijesh Sood, HPPS (2008), presently temporarily attached with police headquarters of Himachal Pradesh in Shimla, will resume his duties relieving ASP Puneet Raghu of this charge with immediate effect in the public interest, the notification said. CM Thakur told the media that Sood was reinstated on the basis of the inquiry report submitted by DGP Sanjay Kundu.

