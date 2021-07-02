TN further eases COVID-19 curbs, fewer restrictions to continue till July 12

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced easing of more curbs from July 5 and declared uniform relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions across the state, dispensing with the previous region wise regulations.

Restrictions that prohibit inter-state public bus servcies, social, political, entertainment, cultural and sport-related gatherings and reopening of schools, colleges, cinemas, bars, swimming pools and zoos would continue to be on till 6 AM on July 12, the government said.

Only a maximum of 50 and 20 people would be allowed to participate in wedding events and funerals, respectively.

Considering factors like fall in COVID-19 cases and the state's economy, relaxations would be the same across Tamil Nadu from Monday, the government said.

The fresh relaxations, effective July 5 include extension of time till 8 PM from the previous 7 PM for a variety of retail outlets, shops and all other activities, an official release here said.

Intra and inter-district bus services would be operational across Tamil Nadu, doing away with a previous restriction that barred such services in 11 districts including Coimbatore.

Hotels, lodges and guest houses would be allowed to resume functioning and restaurants would be permitted to re-start dine-in services (6 AM to 8 PM), with ''50 per cent'' customer occupancy and similarly, tea stalls too could offer services by following the same 50 per cent norm.

Entertainment and amusement parks would be allowed to operate by allowing access to 50 per cent visitors.

State-run retail liquor outlets would be allowed to function till 8 PM from the previous 5 PM (from 10 AM). In effect, except the prohibited activities, other restrictions would be lifted.

The government had last Friday announced several relaxations from June 28 which includes re-opening places of worship and malls, textile showrooms and gyms.

Such relaxations were, however, region specific and the government had categorised 38 districts into three separate groups in keeping with the incidence of COVID-19 cases for the purpose of easing curbs.

Eleven districts, seven in western region including Coimbatore and four in Cauvery delta areas like Thanjavur had relatively more restrictions, while four districts including Chennai and its three nearby districts had higher relaxations.

Twenty-three districts including Ariyalur came under another categoy and these regions saw resumption of public transport (bus services) from June 28 while Chennai and nearby districts from June 21.

The requirement of e-pass, mandated for purposes like travel in 11 specific districts has been removed now.

