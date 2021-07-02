17 hospitalised after suspected food poisoning in UP village

Fifteen women and two children from a village here were admitted to hospital after allegedly suffering from food poisoning, police said on Friday. Admitted on Friday morning, the patients are fast recovering and are likely to be released on Saturday, District Hospital Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Mukund Bansal said.

Sample of food, they ate at a wedding on Thursday, has been sent to Food Inspector for examination, the CMS said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)