Gold, silver worth lakhs found during raids in Rajasthan

The anti corruption bureau on Friday found gold, silver and other undeclared assets worth lakhs of rupees following raids on three government officials in Rajasthan in connection with separate disproportionate assets cases.

The ACB teams searched the residences and other locations of these officers for the second consecutive day on Friday, officials said.

“Three separate cases have been registered against Executive Engineer in Jaipur Development Authority, Nirmal Kumar Goyal; Police Inspector Pradeep Kumar Sharma of Sursagar Police Station in Jodhpur Commissionerate; and District Transport Officer of Chittorgarh, Manish Kumar Sharma, for acquiring assets disproportionate to their income,” ACB DGP B L Soni said.

On Thursday, the probe teams had found foreign liquor, foreign currency and undisclosed assets worth crores of rupees during the raids.

They recovered Rs 80 lakh worth assets, including gold, silver and cash, from three bank lockers on Friday.

“During the search, membership of Jai Club and Jhalana Club and the receipts spent therein, evidence of foreign trips to Europe and America, have also been found,” an official said.

About 200 grams of gold worth Rs 11 lakh was found in the locker of Police Inspector Pradeep Kumar Sharma, he said.

Four deluxe luxury buses with an estimated value of Rs 1.40 crore were also found during the raid at District Transport Officer Manish Kumar Sharma’s residence, the official added. PTI AG SRY

