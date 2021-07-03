Akhilesh Yadav hopes new UP DGP will be committed towards public needs

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday expressed hope that the new leadership of Uttar Pradesh Police will show its commitment towards the public, and put an end to the tradition of registering false cases against the common citizens and opposition.

In a tweet posted in Hindi, Yadav said, ''Hope that the new leadership of the police in UP, will show its commitment towards the public, and the tradition which was prevailing in the BJP till now of registering false cases against the public and opposition, will end. The police should become a symbol of faith of the public.'' Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati accused the BJP, Congress and Samajwadi Party of misusing official machinery, and said this was the reason that all these governments have been extremely unsuccessful in giving a rule of law to the public.

In a tweet posted in Hindi, the former chief minister said, ''As it is known that in UP, whether it was the government of the Congress party, Samajwadi Party or the current BJP, the police and official machinery was grossly misused and they were not allowed to work impartially. As a result, all these governments have been extremely unsuccessful in giving a rule of law to the public.'' She also claimed that during the BSP rule, the government machinery was allowed to function in an impartial manner while pointing out that a party MP was sent to jail for breaking the law.

''The BJP should allow the newly-appointed DGP and other government machinery to function in an impartial manner,'' she said in another tweet.

Mukul Goel, a 1987-batch IPS officer, on Friday had taken charge as the state's new Director General of Police (DGP).

Goel, who was posted as Additional Director General (Operations) in the Border Security Force (BSF), was appointed as the UP DGP on June 30 after the retirement of H C Awasthy.

The newly-appointed officer reached the state capital on Friday morning and took charge later in the afternoon.

Hailing from the state's Muzaffarnagar district, Goel was born on February 22, 1964, and has done his BTech in electrical engineering from IIT-Delhi. He also has a certificate of proficiency in French and a diploma in disaster management.

Goel earlier worked as SP/SSP in Almora, Jalaun, Mainpuri, Hathras, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur and Meerut districts of the state.

He was also posted in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Goel was awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry in 2003.

He handed over the charge of ADG BSF in Delhi on Thursday and got repatriated to his parent cadre.

