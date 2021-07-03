Left Menu

Gujarat: MLA's house burgled, valuables stolen

Some thieves broke into MLA Baldevji Thakors bungalow last night and decamped with Rs 2 lakh cash, two gold chains, two watches, three LED TV sets, and a digital video recorder DVR of CCTV, collectively worth Rs 8,51,500, said Kalol city police station inspector Osman Majgul.He said an FIR was lodged and investigation was underway.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-07-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 15:09 IST
Gujarat: MLA's house burgled, valuables stolen
  • Country:
  • India

Unidentified men burgled the bungalow of Gujarat Congress MLA Baldevji Thakor in Kalol city in Gandhinagar district and decamped with valuables worth over Rs 8.51 lakh, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night when nobody was present in the bungalow, a police officer said. ''Some thieves broke into MLA Baldevji Thakor's bungalow last night and decamped with Rs 2 lakh cash, two gold chains, two watches, three LED TV sets, and a digital video recorder (DVR) of CCTV, collectively worth Rs 8,51,500,'' said Kalol city police station inspector Osman Majgul.

He said an FIR was lodged and investigation was underway. Meanwhile, Thakor, who represents Kalol Assembly seat, claimed this was the second time that valuables were stolen from his bungalow. He alleged the police didn't seem interested in tracing thieves. ''This is the second time that thieves have broken into my house. The thieves involved in the previous incident are yet to be traced. Every night, thieves strike one or two houses in Kalol, but I do not think anybody has been caught in the last 4 to 5 years. Police should try to rein in such crimes and increase patrolling. But as I see, they are not interested,'' he told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
2
EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit competition

EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit...

 Global
3
Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

 India
4
Novel approach uses human body to recharge smartwatches and fitness bands

Novel approach uses human body to recharge smartwatches and fitness bands

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021