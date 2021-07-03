Left Menu

4 arrested with 16 crude bombs in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-07-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 17:57 IST
4 arrested with 16 crude bombs in Kolkata
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people have been arrested from Anandapur area here after 16 crude bombs were seized from their possession, police said on Saturday.

Alarmed by calls from locals of Anandapur's Gulshan area about sounds of explosions late on Friday, police conducted a raid and found the four men hiding on the terrace of an abandoned building in possession of the bombs.

''It appears they are part of a gang and were testing the bombs in this vacant area. We are investigating the matter,'' a police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
2
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
3
Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit competition

EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021