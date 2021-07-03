4 arrested with 16 crude bombs in Kolkata

Four people have been arrested from Anandapur area here after 16 crude bombs were seized from their possession, police said on Saturday.

Alarmed by calls from locals of Anandapur's Gulshan area about sounds of explosions late on Friday, police conducted a raid and found the four men hiding on the terrace of an abandoned building in possession of the bombs.

''It appears they are part of a gang and were testing the bombs in this vacant area. We are investigating the matter,'' a police officer said.

