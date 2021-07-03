Left Menu

Police seize 10.97 quintal of cannabis, arrest 4 persons

Besides ganja, around 6 quintals of cashew nut was also seized. Three persons, including a man and his two sons who are from Bramhanigaon in Kandhamal district, were arrested, Surada inspector-incharge Ramesh Pradhan said.Three days ago, police had seized over 31 quintals of ganja worth Rs 2 crore from a house at Khaparaganda village.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 03-07-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 19:21 IST
Police seize 10.97 quintal of cannabis, arrest 4 persons
Police have seized over 10.97 quintal of cannabis from three different places in Odisha's Ganjam district in the last two days and arrested four persons, an officer said on Saturday.

During patrolling at Golanthara on Saturday, 3.7 quintals of cannabis, which was transported from Andhra Pradesh towards Bhubaneswar in a lorry, were seized by police, the officer said.

One person was arrested, while the driver and cleaner of the tanker managed to escape from the spot, Berhampur Sub- Divisional Police Officer Jayant Mohapatra said.

On Friday, police seized over 7.02 quintals of ganja from a dry-cashew laden truck near Kanheipur under the Khallikote police station limits.

The contraband was found inside cashew nuts. Besides ganja, around 6 quintals of cashew nut was also seized. The driver and helper of the truck, however, escaped from the spot, police said.

In another incident, police seized around 25-kg marijuana from Patapalli under Surada police station limits while being transported by the smugglers in a motorcycle on Friday.

Another motorcycle was escorting them. Three persons, including a man and his two sons who are from Bramhanigaon in Kandhamal district, were arrested, Surada inspector-incharge Ramesh Pradhan said.

Three days ago, police had seized over 31 quintals of ganja worth Rs 2 crore from a house at Khaparaganda village.

