Maha: Man drowns in Thane lake

A 25-year-old man drowned in a lake in Maharashtras Thane city, a civic official said on Sunday. After being alerted, local firemen and personnel of the Thane Disaster Response Force rushed to the spot.The body was fished out around 9 pm and sent to a government hospital for postmortem, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-07-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 10:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man drowned in a lake in Maharashtra's Thane city, a civic official said on Sunday. Two persons from Wagle Estate area went for a swim in the Upvan lake on Saturday evening and later, one of them drowned, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said. After being alerted, local firemen and personnel of the Thane Disaster Response Force rushed to the spot.

The body was fished out around 9 pm and sent to a government hospital for postmortem, the official said. The Vartak Nagar police have registered a case in connection with the incident, he added.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

