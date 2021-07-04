Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-07-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 11:28 IST
Maha: DRI seizes heroin worth Rs 879 crore at JNPT; 1 held
The DRI has seized around 300 kg of heroin worth Rs 879 crore allegedly smuggled from Afghanistan and arrested one person in this connection at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in neighboring Raigad district, officials said on Sunday.

The contraband, seized on Thursday, is one of the major narcotic seizures in recent times, they said. The consignment, allegedly smuggled from Afghanistan via Iran, was declared as gypsum stone and talcum powder, an official from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said.

The import-export code was in the name of Prabhjot Singh and the consignment was supposed to be sent to Punjab, he said.

Singh was arrested after the seizure of the contraband, the official said, adding that the accused was importing gypsum stone and talcum powder via the JNPT for the last year.

In August last year, the Mumbai Customs and DRI seized 191 kg of heroin worth around Rs 1,000 crore, declared as an 'ayurvedic medicine' and also believed to have originated from Afghanistan, from a cargo container at the JNPT, officials earlier said.

