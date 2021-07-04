Left Menu

Three held for posing as MCD officials to extort money from shopkeepers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 12:48 IST
Three men were arrested for allegedly posing as MCD officers and extorting money from shopkeepers in east Delhi's Mansarovar Park area, police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Omparkash (55), a resident of Seelampur, Vikas Panchal, a resident of Ram Nagar Extension, Mandoli Road, and Sandeep Garg, a resident of Shahdara, they said.

The three had previously worked in MCD and BSES on a contract basis, police said.

On Saturday, complainant Satender Sharma, a resident of Shahdara, said three persons impersonating as municipal corporation officers came to his shop at East Nathu colony, Mandoli Road, and asked him to show trade license, a senior police officer said.

Thereafter, they threatened him for action against the shop and asked him to pay Rs 3,000 for the settlement. The complainant paid the amount, he said.

Sharma got suspicious and asked for their identity cards, following which some heated argument ensued between them and the three started running. Sharma with the help of other shopkeepers caught hold of Omparkash and handed over him to police, the officer said.

During interrogation, Omparkash disclosed that he, along with his associates Kumar and Garg, used to impersonate MCD officials and check the trade and other licences of the shopkeepers and extort money from them, he said.

Later, raids were conducted and, on his instance, both of his associates were arrested, police said.

