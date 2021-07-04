Left Menu

Jilted lover kills minor girl in Rajasthan, detained

While Vinod was also injured during the incident, he managed to escaped from the spot, police said, adding that he was detained on Sunday.The girl was rushed to the district hospital where she was declared dead while the accused is undergoing treatment at the hospital, police said.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death by a jilted lover in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.

"After the attack, the accused posted a video on social media saying he wanted to immortalise his love story therefore he stabbed the girl," they added. The incident occurred on Saturday night in Gudha Bhagwan Das village where both the accused Vinod and the girl reside. While Vinod was also injured during the incident, he managed to escaped from the spot, police said, adding that he was detained on Sunday.

The girl was rushed to the district hospital where she was declared dead while the accused is undergoing treatment at the hospital, police said.

