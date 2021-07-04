Indian Army carries Victory Flame to 1971 war hero's house in Thiruvananthapuram
The Victory Flame Swarnim Vijay Mashaal, which marks India's victory in the 1971 war, reached Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.
- Country:
- India
The Victory Flame Swarnim Vijay Mashaal, which marks India's victory in the 1971 war, reached Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Indian Army carried the Victory Flame, lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial last December, to the house of a 1971 war hero, late Capt. Gopakumar Raman Pillai, Vir Chakra at Observatory Lane, Museum, Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday.
Brigadier Kartik Seshadri, Station Commander, Pangode Military Station handed over the Victory Flame to Geetha Gopakumar, wife of late Capt. Gopakumar, VrC in his house and felicitated the Veer Nari. Brigadier and the team of Swarnim Vijay Mashaal collected soil from his home. The Brigadier presented a memento for the token of remembrance and thanked them for their bravery and dedication.
The soil will be carried to New Delhi and will be used to plant trees at the National War Memorial. Capt. Gopakumar Raman Pillai, who was promoted to Major, had passed away in 1982. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India remembers her flying Sikh: Rahul condoles Milkha Singh's demise
Athletics-'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh dies aged 91, Indian PM Modi leads tributes
His life will continue to inspire every Indian: Kejriwal condoles Milkha Singh's demise
Shafali's maturity at this stage of her career good sign for Indian cricket: Mandhana
'Every time we ran fast, we ran like Milkha Singh': India pays homage to 'The Flying Sikh'