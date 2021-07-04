Left Menu

VD Satheesan opposes preliminary inquiry against KPCC chief, terms corruption allegations as 'propaganda campaigns'

Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Sunday opposed the preliminary inquiry ordered by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau against Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and Member of Parliament K Sudhakaran over alleged financial irregularities.

Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Sunday opposed the preliminary inquiry ordered by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau against Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and Member of Parliament K Sudhakaran over alleged financial irregularities. Speaking to the media, Satheesan said that these things are being done to "insult" political leaders and termed them as "propaganda campaigns."

He further emphasised that a preliminary inquiry cannot be made against an MP without the permission of the Lok Sabha Speaker. "These are just propaganda campaigns and are being done to insult political leaders. As per the law, even a preliminary inquiry cannot be made against an MP without the permission of the Lok Sabha Speaker. If the government wanted to take up the case, it would have to first seek permission from the Lok Sabha Speaker," Satheesan told reporters here.

Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Sunday ordered a preliminary inquiry against K Sudhakaran over alleged financial irregularities based on a complaint. The preliminary inquiry has been ordered by the vigilance director based on a complaint by KPCC chief's former driver Prasanth Babu who had levelled corruption allegations related to Sudhakaran's involvement in fund collection to K Karunakaran Trust and the construction of the Kannur District Congress Committee (DDC) office. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

