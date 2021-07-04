2 Naxals arrested in Jharkhand

Two suspected members of Naxalite outfit People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) were arrested in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Sunday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces nabbed the two Naxals, wanted for over three years, in Bhandra police station area, its in-charge Abhishek Tiwari said.

Advertisement

The duo was wanted for allegedly demanding a levy of lakhs of rupees in the name of PLFI from a contractor in 2018.

The accused persons have been remanded to judicial custody, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)