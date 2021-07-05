Elderly woman robbed by bike-borne men in Delhi; 3 arrested

A 67-year-old woman was allegedly robbed by bike-borne robbers in front of her house in south Delhi’s CR Park, police said on Sunday.

Police said they have arrested three people in connection with the incident.

According to police, the woman was dropped in front of her house by her daughter Saturday night. When she opened her bag to get the house keys, one person came and snatched her bag.

The elderly woman tried to save her bag, but failed and fell down, the officer said.

Police had registered a case under section 392 (punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.

During investigation, police arrested two robbers and one receiver of the robbed articles on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Karan (19), Surjeet (19) and Shuaib (18), all residents of Madangir, they said.

All the robbed articles, including the purse, mobile phone and ID card, and the scooter used in the robbery were recovered from their possession, they added.

