Left Menu

Jammu gang of thieves busted

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-07-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 00:27 IST
Jammu gang of thieves busted
  • Country:
  • India

A gang of thieves was busted after the arrest of seven in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Sunday, police said.

The arrested accused were identified as Sajad Mohammed, Karam Din, Sagar Singh, Ganesa Kumar, Mannu, Sahil and Mohammed Azgar. Nineteen stolen mobile phones and cash worth Rs 1,70,000 were recovered from their possession.

Subhash Chander from Udhampur complained to police that Rs 30,000 and some grocery items went missing from his store and an FIR was registered, police said, adding a special team was formed to investigate the case.

During the course of investigation, several suspects were rounded up and witnesses’ statements recorded, they said.

Based on leads, seven persons were identified, tracked and apprehended, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Private plane crash in Haiti kills all 6 on board, including two Americans

Private plane crash in Haiti kills all 6 on board, including two Americans

 Haiti
2
Health News Roundup: Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant spreads - Rouhani; Australian state reports drop in new COVID-19 cases; lockdowns ease in some areas and more

Health News Roundup: Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant sp...

 Global
3
Don't panic but keep a watch on post-Covid symptoms: Study

Don't panic but keep a watch on post-Covid symptoms: Study

 India
4
Soccer-Argentina beat Ecuador 3-0 to move into Copa America semi

Soccer-Argentina beat Ecuador 3-0 to move into Copa America semi

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021