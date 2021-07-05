Left Menu

2 arrested for stealing cars in Delhi and selling them in Kashmir

The police managed to arrest the vehicle occupants, a senior police officer said.Four cars and a pistol with live cartridges were seized from their possession, he said.PTI NIT SRY

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 01:18 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 01:18 IST
2 arrested for stealing cars in Delhi and selling them in Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were arrested from central Delhi in connection with stealing cars here and selling them in Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Showket Ahmad Malla (25), a resident of Baramulla district in Jammu ad Kashmir, and Mohammad Juber (22), a resident of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh.

The gang has sold more than 100 stolen vehicles in Kashmir since 2015, police said.

According to police, they received information regarding Malla and Juber. Malla used to take delivery of the stolen cars from Juber and one Rinku alias Noor Mohammad. They sold the vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Saturday, police got a tip-off and laid a trap in front of Aaram Bagh Colony near Kendriya Bhandar in Paharganj.

Around 7 pm, police tried to stop a car, but its driver drove away. The police managed to arrest the vehicle occupants, a senior police officer said.

Four cars and a pistol with live cartridges were seized from their possession, he said.

PTI NIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Private plane crash in Haiti kills all 6 on board, including two Americans

Private plane crash in Haiti kills all 6 on board, including two Americans

 Haiti
2
Health News Roundup: Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant spreads - Rouhani; Australian state reports drop in new COVID-19 cases; lockdowns ease in some areas and more

Health News Roundup: Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant sp...

 Global
3
Don't panic but keep a watch on post-Covid symptoms: Study

Don't panic but keep a watch on post-Covid symptoms: Study

 India
4
Soccer-Argentina beat Ecuador 3-0 to move into Copa America semi

Soccer-Argentina beat Ecuador 3-0 to move into Copa America semi

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021