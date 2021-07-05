Left Menu

Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club

Officers found an unresponsive man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head Saturday afternoon near the 10th hole of the golf course at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Cobb County Police Officer Shenise Barner told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

PTI | Kennesaw | Updated: 05-07-2021 07:46 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 07:46 IST
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
  • Country:
  • United States

A professional golfer and two other men were killed in a shooting at an Atlanta-area country club and the suspect is still at large, authorities said. Officers found an unresponsive man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head Saturday afternoon near the 10th hole of the golf course at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Cobb County Police Officer Shenise Barner told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The department identified him Sunday as country club employee and golfer Eugene Siller. ''Tragedy has stricken the Georgia Section PGA in the loss of our Member, Gene Siller. Thoughts and prayers for his family and the Pinetree Country Club family,'' the Georgia section of the Professional Golfers' Association of America said in a tweet.

Upon further investigation, police said two other dead men were discovered in the bed of a white pickup truck that was on the green. Both had apparent gunshot wounds. Barner said one was identified as Paul Pierson, the registered owner of the truck, and that the other man has not been identified. Police have not yet found the killer.

Neighbor John Lavender told WAGA-TV that he heard ''five, six booms go off'' and wasn't sure whether it was gunshots or fireworks. ''You just don't think it's gunshots in this area,'' he said.

The country club is near the campus of Kennesaw State University. The school tweeted Saturday, after the shooting, that there were no credible threats to campus, which is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of downtown Atlanta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
2
Private plane crash in Haiti kills all 6 on board, including two Americans

Private plane crash in Haiti kills all 6 on board, including two Americans

 Haiti
3
Health News Roundup: Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant spreads - Rouhani; Australian state reports drop in new COVID-19 cases; lockdowns ease in some areas and more

Health News Roundup: Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant sp...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 330.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. administers 330.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021