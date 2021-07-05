Haryana Congress MLAs meets former CM Hooda
Ahead of reshuffle in Haryana Congress and meeting with General Secretary KC Venugopal, a group of party MLAs from the state met former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, his son, and MP Deepender Singh Hooda at their residence.
- Country:
- India
Ahead of reshuffle in Haryana Congress and meeting with General Secretary KC Venugopal, a group of party MLAs from the state met former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, his son, and MP Deepender Singh Hooda at their residence. A group of Congress MLAs from the state will meet Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal in the national capital today, said sources.
After a gap of almost six years, Haryana Congress has started an organisational reshuffle in the state. The party had dismantled district Congress committees in the state in 2015 and now it has decided to organise them. However, this step has caused infighting in Haryana Congress as a few days back a group of 19 party MLAs from the former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda camp met AICC in charge of the state, Vivek Bansal.
According to the sources, the MLAs conveyed to Bansal that leadership in the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) should be changed. Besides, MLAs alleged that they were ignored by the organisation as well as by HPCC chief Selja in taking key decisions and that there was a delay in the expansion of the party in the state. Following this, PCC chief Kumari Selja had also met Venugopal on Friday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Diatribe goes on as Kerala Congress chief says he will continue personal criticism against CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Reform comes by sacrifice, not by questioning something one has taken advantage of: Congress' Salman Khurshid slams G-23 leaders.
K'taka Home Minister rejects Congress' demand for probe into Upper Bhadra project
Those calling for organizational polls have got to where they are in party in the same manner: Congress leader Salman Khurshid
MVA alliance for 5 years, not permanent fixture: Congress