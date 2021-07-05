Stan Swamy dead: Hospital tells Bombay High Court
Jesuit priest Stan Swamy, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, has died, an official of a hospital where he was being treated informed the Bombay High Court on Monday.
Swamy, 84, died at 1.30 pm on Monday, Dr Ian D'Souza, director of the Holy Family Hospital in suburban Bandra, told the HC's division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar.
The tribal rights activist was admitted to the private hospital on May 29 from the Taloja prison following the HC's order on a petition filed by him, seeking medical attention as he was then suffering from COVID-19 and Parkinson's disease.
D'Souza told the court that Swamy suffered a cardiac arrest early Sunday morning following which he was put on ventilator support. "He (Swamy) did not recover and passed away this afternoon," the official told the court.
The cause of the death is pulmonary infection, Parkinson's disease and post COVID-19 complications, he said.
Swamy's counsel Mihir Desai said there was negligence on part of the Taloja prison authorities, who failed to provide immediate medical attention to the Jesuit priest. Swamy was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in October 2020 and had been in jail since then. PTI AYA/SP VT GK GK
