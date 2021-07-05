Left Menu

MP: Three-year-old girl raped; accused arrested

PTI | Guna | Updated: 05-07-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 17:56 IST
MP: Three-year-old girl raped; accused arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old man in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, a police official said on Monday.

The accused was arrested by the police a few hours after the crime, they said.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, said Guna Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajiv Kumar Mishra.

He said the three-year-old victim was sleeping with her grandparents in the verandah of her house.

Her grandmother woke up at around 12.30 am on Monday and found the girl missing and raised an alarm, the SP said.

Mishra said the victim's family members launched a frantic search for the child and after sometime they found her crying near a crematorium on outskirts of the village.

The family informed the police at about 2.30 am and they immediately swung into action and formed three teams to nab the accused, he said.

The police rounded up 3 to 4 suspects and interrogated them, Mishra said.

A 20-year-old man residing in the same village admitted to the crime during the interrogation and was arrested, he said.

He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and further investigation was underway, Mishra said. PTI COR ADU RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
4
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021